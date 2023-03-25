Michael C. Willoughby Acquires 50,000 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Willoughby purchased 50,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PFSW opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $13.20.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
