Michael C. Willoughby Acquires 50,000 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Willoughby purchased 50,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PFSweb Price Performance

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PFSweb

About PFSweb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in PFSweb by 94.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

