Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

