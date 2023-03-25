Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $55,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on MAA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

NYSE:MAA opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.