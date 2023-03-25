Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.66 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.07.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.