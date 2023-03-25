Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.66 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.