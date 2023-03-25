MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.64. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.