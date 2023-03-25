MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
