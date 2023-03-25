Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.