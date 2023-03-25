Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $23.66 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.