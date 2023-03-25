Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

