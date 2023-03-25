Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,115,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,377,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $706.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

