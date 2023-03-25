Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.