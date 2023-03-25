Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after buying an additional 82,586 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $103.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.