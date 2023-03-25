Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Western Union Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

