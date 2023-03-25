Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.59. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

