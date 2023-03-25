Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHX opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.