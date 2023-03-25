Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance
Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
