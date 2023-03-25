Mutual Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,642,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.