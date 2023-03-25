Mutual Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 37.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $2,368,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

