Mutual Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

