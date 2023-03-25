Mutual Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,859,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,244 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.51) to £135 ($165.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

