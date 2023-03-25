Mutual Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,516,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

