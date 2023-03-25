Mutual Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE FSK opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

