Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $432.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 270.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

