Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $551,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
UGI Stock Up 1.5 %
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
