Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $551,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Stock Up 1.5 %

UGI opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.