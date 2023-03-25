Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $704,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,574,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 187,778 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 389,023 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 104,855.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 526,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

