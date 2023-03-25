Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,976.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Price Performance

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.55, a PEG ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

