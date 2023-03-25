Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

