Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 10,315 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,192,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,379,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,696,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 638,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 529,724 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

