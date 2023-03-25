Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,582,000 after purchasing an additional 484,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,162,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

