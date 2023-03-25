Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,169 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,125,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,551 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 95,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $665.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

