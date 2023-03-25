Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

