Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 707 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

NYSE SCHW opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

