Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,756 Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072,634 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

CLSA opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

