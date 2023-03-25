Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

