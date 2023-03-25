Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

