Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,329.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,446.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,392.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

