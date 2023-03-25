Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

