Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 104,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,087,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 204.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463 shares during the period.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.36.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

