Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 22,579 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 252.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

