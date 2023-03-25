Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSA opened at $286.60 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.43.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.