Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

ROST stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

