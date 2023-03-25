Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 7,065 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

