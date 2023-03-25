Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 957 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.49 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

