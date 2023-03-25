Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 56.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.