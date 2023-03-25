Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

