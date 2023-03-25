Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 125,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $53.07 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

