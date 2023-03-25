National Bank Financial Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$238.55.

BYD stock opened at C$211.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$222.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$203.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

