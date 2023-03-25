National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.05

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 13056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Bank by 76.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

