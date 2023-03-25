Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Trade Desk stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

