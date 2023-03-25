Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.
Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
