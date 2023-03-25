Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NEM stock opened at €58.96 ($63.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 1-year high of €94.78 ($101.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.41.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

